Majority of Czechs unhappy with post-election negotiations

Daniela Lazarová
21-12-2017
The majority of Czechs are dissatisfied with the post-election negotiations and the minority government headed by Andrej Babiš, according to the outcome of a poll conducted by the STEM agency.

Six out of ten respondents said they would have preferred a more stable alternative. Four out of ten people would have preferred a coalition with another party.

Only ANO and Communist Party supporters expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

A fourth of respondents said they would prefer early elections.

 
 
 
 
