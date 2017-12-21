Majority of Czechs unhappy with post-election negotiations

The majority of Czechs are dissatisfied with the post-election negotiations and the minority government headed by Andrej Babiš, according to the outcome of a poll conducted by the STEM agency.

Six out of ten respondents said they would have preferred a more stable alternative. Four out of ten people would have preferred a coalition with another party.

Only ANO and Communist Party supporters expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

A fourth of respondents said they would prefer early elections.