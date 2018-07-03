Majority of Czech shops guilty of selling alcohol to minors

An inspection conducted by the Czech Trade Inspection Office at the end of the school year has found that the majority of stores violated the law by selling alcohol to minors.

Inspectors say 60 percent of the stores they checked sold youngsters under-18 alcohol without requesting an ID. The worst situation was in the Olomouc and Moravian regions where teenagers were 100 percent successful in buying alcoholic beverages in all the stores they were sent to.

Stores caught selling alcohol to minors can be fined up to one million crowns.