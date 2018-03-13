Major renovations planned for National Gallery’s Trade Fair Palace

The director of the Czech National Gallery, Jiří Fajt, says he wants to launch an international architectural competition to renovate the institution’s Trade Fair Palace soon. Repairs to the Functionalist structure, which houses the gallery’s modern art collection, are expected to cost around CZK 3 billion and begin around 2021. On a visit to the Prague building on Monday evening the prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, and the arts minister in resignation, Ilja Šmíd, declared their support for Mr. Fajt’s plans.