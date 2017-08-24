Macron in line for Czech visit in first half of 2018

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, looks set to come to Prague in the spring of next year. The Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, referred to the visit after a meeting with Mr. Macron and the leaders of Austria and Slovakia in Salzburg on Wednesday.

Mr. Sobotka said the French head of state would sign a new four-year plan on cooperation between his country and the Czech Republic in Prague. A current Czech-French strategic partnership agreement runs out at the end of 2018.

The Czech prime minister also said his country and France would commemorate two important anniversaries for his country next year, the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia and 50 years since the Soviet-led invasion of 1968.