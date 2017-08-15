The sole Czech Olympic gold winner in the Rio games, judo competitor Lukáš Krpálek, is likely to miss the judo world championships in Budapest in just over two weeks. Krpálek has strained a tendon in his knee and is now doubtful for the competition. The championships take place between August 28 and September 3. Krpálek still holds out an outside hope he might be able to take part.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
“Very safe” Prague draws thousands from Eastern states to annual Pride festival, says organiser
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time