Lukáš Krpálek could be sidelined from judo world championships due to injury

Chris Johnstone
15-08-2017
The sole Czech Olympic gold winner in the Rio games, judo competitor Lukáš Krpálek, is likely to miss the judo world championships in Budapest in just over two weeks. Krpálek has strained a tendon in his knee and is now doubtful for the competition. The championships take place between August 28 and September 3. Krpálek still holds out an outside hope he might be able to take part.

 
