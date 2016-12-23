News Lukáš Krpálek chosen as 2016 sports personality

23-12-2016 10:57 | Chris Johnstone

Judo competitor Lukáš Krpálek has been voted the Czech sports personality of 2016. Krpálek won the gold medal in the summer Olympics, the only Czech to win a gold in the Rio competition. Krpálek is the first man in 10 years to win the competition. Second placed in the poll of sports journalists was canoeist Josef Dostál with biathlete Gabriela Koukalová in third place.

Czech cinemas expect exceptional box office takings for 2016 23-12-2016 11:53 | Chris Johnstone Czech cinemas are heading for a boom year in 2016, surpassing 2015 according to attendances so far and the response to end of year blockbusters. 2015 was already a successful year with 12.9 million individual visits and box office takings totalling 1.67 billion crowns. In the first three quarters of 2016, attendances have been around 17 percent higher than last year. A number of pre-Christmas releases have also proved to be hits. These include the fairy story Anděl Páně 2, which has sold 560,000 tickets in three weeks following release, and the latest in the Star Wars saga, Rogue One, which has sold 105,000 tickets.

Owners of Czech travel agency Invia buy into German market 23-12-2016 11:51 | Chris Johnstone The owners of the Czech travel agency Invia have bought up the biggest on-line German agency, AIDU as well as the leading air tickets portal, Fluege.de. Joint owners of Invia, the investment group Rockaway and Chine company CEFC said that the deal is expected to be finalized at the start of 2017. The turnover of the two new German acquisitions is estimated at around 924 million euros a year (around 25 billion crowns). The move has been described as a first step into Western European markets.

Czechs take on debt for Christmas and New Year spending spree 23-12-2016 11:33 | Chris Johnstone Czechs have turned to debt in a pre-Christmas splurge of spending in November and December, according to the daily Dnes. It said pre-Christmas loans by banks and other lenders are up by around a tenth on the same period in 2015. And many lenders expect the heavy volume of lending to continue into January with the new year sales. One non-bank loans agency said the size of individual loans is around a quarter higher than last year.

Daniel Beneš confirmed for four years more as head of ČEZ 23-12-2016 11:32 | Chris Johnstone Daniel Beneš has been confirmed as the board chairman of the country’s biggest power company ČEZ for a further four year term. The company, around 70 percent owned by the Czech state, said in a statement that the prolonged term is confirmation that Beneš is on the right track redirecting the electricity company in difficult times due to low power prices. Beneš has topped the power company since 2011. During that time electricity prices have more than halved and ČEZ’s share price has followed them down by the same amount.

Czech national among Berlin terror victims 23-12-2016 10:36 updated | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Czech national was among the victims of the Berlin terrorist attack. The woman resided in Germany long term and her husband reported her missing shortly after the attack. Her identity has been confirmed by a DNA test. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek have sent condolences to her family and offered assistence. The foreign minister later said in a press conference that German authorities had still not identified two victims of the attack but that it was highly unlikely that these were also Czechs.

Jágr passes Messier for second place in NHL points list 23-12-2016 09:43 | Ian Willoughby The Czech ice hockey star Jaromír Jágr now has second-highest points tally in the history of the NHL with 1,888. The forward, who is 44, broke a tie with Mark Messier for no. 2 on the list after notching up an assist in his Florida Panthers 3:1 loss to Boston on Thursday. The all-time NHL points record is 2,857 for Wayne Gretzky; Jágr said prior to Thursday’s game that being second was actually like being first, given that Gretzy was “from another planet”.

Central Bank confirms exchange rate commitment 22-12-2016 17:01 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech National Bank Board on Thursday confirmed its commitment to continue with forex interventions if needed to weaken the crown with the aim of maintaining an exchange rate of 27crowns per euro. The forex interventions as an instrument for easing the monetary conditions are not expected to let up until the second half of 2017. Interest rates remain unchanged. The two-week repo rate will be maintained at 0.05%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 0.25%.

Postal workers on chain strike 22-12-2016 15:28 updated | Daniela Lazarová Several hundred Czech Post employees have so far joined a planned chain strike in support of a demand for higher wages. According to a Czech Post spokeswoman the strike has not affected services at counters, although it may delay the delivery of parcels ahead of Christmas. The chain strike is to last for an hour at each facility before moving on to the next up until midnight on Thursday. Trade unions have been pushing for a wage increase for postal workers by 2,500 crowns a month which Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, under whose administration the state owned company is, described as unrealistic in view of its economic results. Employees have been promised a raise of just over 500 crowns a month.