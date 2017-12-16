Lucie Šafářová teams up with coach Rob Steckley again

Czech tennis player Lucie Šafářová has reappointed Rob Steckley as her trainer following their split in September.

Under Steckley’s guidance from April 2013 for almost three years, Šafářová reached the finals of the French Open Grand Slam event losing against Serena Williams. She also reached the finals of five Grand Slam doubles tournaments with the partnership at one stage number one in the rankings.

Šafářová said that Steckley had no other engagements at the moment and they came to a quick agreement.