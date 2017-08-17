The roof of the Lucerna Palace in the centre of Prague opens to the public on Thursday. The project has been initiated by café owner and civic activist Ondřej Kobza, who rents the terraces from the building’s owner Dagmar Havlová, sister-in-law of the late president Václav Havel. Kobza has been gradually reconstructing the space and plans to open a community garden there next year. The rooftops of Lucerna Palace will be open from Wednesday afternoon until Sunday evening. Situated on Wenceslas Square, the Lucerna Palace was established in 1907 by the grandfather of the late president.
Friendly guide maps Prague ethnic eateries
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
“Very safe” Prague draws thousands from Eastern states to annual Pride festival, says organiser
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time
Activists pour blood-red substance in Vltava to protest alleged ‘misuse’ of Mánes art gallery