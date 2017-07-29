Czech foreign minister Lubomír Zaorálek wants to put himself forward as president of the Social Democrat party, the daily Právo reported on Saturday. Zaorálek is already the election leader for the left of centre party for upcoming elections for the lower house of parliament in October so becoming official head of the party would be a logical step. Current Social Democrat prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka already announced he does not want to lead the party in the elections. The current stand-in party president is interior minister Milan Chovanec.