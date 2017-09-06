Lower house to vote on ANO deputies wanted for prosecution

Deputies in the lower house are to vote on whether to strip ANO leader Andrej Babiš and ANO deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltýnek of their immunity, opening the way for criminal prosecution.

The two deputies are suspected of subsidy fraud and harming the EU’s financial interests by illegally acquiring a 50 million crown subsidy for the Stork’s Nest farm which at the time belonged to Andrej Babiš’ business conglomerate Agrofert. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

According to the ctk news agency most MPs are in favour of opening the way for prosecution. ANO deputies have reportedly not been given any recommendation on how they should vote.

The mandate and immunity committee of the lower house has recommended that the house should comply with the police request.