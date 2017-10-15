Lower house to meet on Monday over lithium mining in Czechia

The Lower House of Parliament is set to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday over lithium mining in the Czech Republic, which has caused a dispute between the Social Democrats and the ANO party. ANO said the memorandum signed by the Social Democrat-controlled Ministry of Industry with Australia’s European Metals Holdings Company sells out the national interest.

The meeting was prompted by the opposition Communist Party, according to which lithium doesn’t belong to foreign hands and should remain in the state hands. However, the Social Democrat foreign minister, Lubomír Zaorálek, said the government had agreed a measure aimed at boosting the state’s rights to mine other materials.