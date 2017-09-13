Lower house sits in present line-up for last time

The Chamber of Deputies is on Wednesday meeting for the final time in its current line-up. The next time MPs will gather in the lower house of the Czech Parliament will be after elections in the second half of October.

Among the deputies who are not running for re-election are ANO’s Jiří Zlatuška, Martin Komárek, former minister of justice Helena Válková and current minister of finance Ivan Pilný. Another well-known face certain not to return to the 200-seat house after the elections is Jeroným Tejc of the Social Democrats.