Lower house refuses to lift ban of deliveries to Iranian nuclear plant

The lower house has refused to lift a ban on deliveries to the Iranian nuclear plant in Bushehr, in line with a proposal tabled by the Communist Party.

The law enforcing such a ban was passed in 2,000 in reaction to a Czech firm’s plans to deliver ventilation equipment for the plant.

The deal was criticized by Britain and the US amid growing suspicion that Iran was using civilian nuclear program to cover up its nuclear projects in the military.

An agreement has since been reached with Iran which resulted in the lifting of sanctions against the country in the nuclear sphere, but the majority of Czech MPs still voted against lifting the ban, expressing concern with regard to Iran’s nuclear program and arguing that such a move could damage the country’s close ties with Israel.