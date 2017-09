The lower house of parliament on Thursday ratified a Czech-Slovak treaty on mutual protection of airspace.

The Czech and Slovak defence ministers, Martin Stropnický and Peter Gajdoš, signed the treaty in February, after it was approved by the Slovak and Czech governments.

Under the treaty, if one of the countries is unable to protect its airspace, the other can assist it. It also allows pilots to interfere on the territory of the other country even with weapons in case it is necessary.