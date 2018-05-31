Lower house Novichok debate ends before it begins

Ian Willoughby
31-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A lower house debate on statements made about Novichok by Czech President Miloš Zeman ended before it began on Thursday. Only 40 deputies declared themselves present for the Christian Democrat-tabled discussion. As the quorum for the lower house is 57 declared MPs, the speaker abandoned the debate.

Other deputies were actually in the chamber but had declined to place their voting cards in their voting devices. The Mayors and Independents Vít Rakušan described the situation as a new level of obstruction.

Critics were angered after Mr. Zeman claimed that a small amount of Novichok had been produced and tested in this country. The nerve agent was in the news after the poisoning of two Russians led the UK and other states, including the Czech Republic, to expel Russian diplomats.

Related articles
Miloš Zeman, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech Radio

Controversial Czech-Russian Forum in Prague examines academic, archival access issues

The Czech-Russian Discussion Forum, a new annual platform created by the two countries’ respective presidents, met for the first time…
Andrej Babiš, Miloš Zeman, photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít

ANO leader Andrej Babiš gets second chance to form government

President Zeman appointed Andrej Babiš prime minister on Wednesday, giving him a second chance to form a government after his first…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Krumphanzl Michal

Czech President to name Andrej Babiš as prime minister. Again.

The Czech Republic has been without a fully-fledged government since the October election. President Miloš Zeman is expected next week…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 