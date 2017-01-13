News Lower house lawmakers tighten rules for presidential candidates
Lawmakers have voted to tighten the rules for so-called “independent” presidential candidates who seek to qualify for the campaign through the collection of signatures. The lower house passed a motion calling for passport or identity card numbers to accompany the details of citizens backing would be presidential candidates in petitions. These must obtain backing from 50,000 citizens. The other route to stand is by getting support from sufficient lawmakers in parliament. Last time round in the first direct presidential elections four years ago a series of would be candidates were disqualified after checks on some of the signatures suggested they were false. The lawmakers also voted to refuse foreigners from other EU countries who only have temporary residency the right to vote in local elections although the government pushed for the change to be made.
The weather on Saturday will mostly be overcast with a high likelihood of snow showers, especially on high ground. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between minus two and plus two degrees Celsius.
Increased tax relief for parents with children backed in lower house
Lower house lawmakers have passed a raft of proposed government tax changes which mainly focus on offering more tax relief for parents for second, third, and fourth children. The move, for example, boosts tax relief for a second child by 2400 crowns to reach 19404 crowns. The measure, if backed by the Senate and president, should come into effect by April 1. But a series of amendments to the rules over electronic cash registers and sales declarations proposed by both government and opposition parties failed to win sufficient support.
Barbora Strycová fails to land Sydney doubles title
In tennis, Czech player Barbora Strycová failed to clinch the doubles trophy at the Sydney Open. Paired with Indian partner Sani Mirza, the Czech-Indian partnership went down 4:6 4:6 against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Hungary’s Timea Babos in the final. Strycová and Mirza had been looking for their third title together.
Ennio Morricone and Dulce Pontes team up for Prague concert
Italian composer Ennio Morricone will team up with Portuguese singer Dulce Pontes to perform in the Prague stop of his 60 Years Music Tour. That is taking place at Prague’s O2 arena on February 4. Morricone and Pontes paired up to produce the Focus album in 2003 which sold 800,000 copies worldwide.
Slovak police charge Czech shot while allegedly burgling actor-politician’s villa
Slovak police have charged a Czech with burglary from the Bratislava villa of the well known actor and former politician Milan Kňažko. The actor shot the intruder during the incident. Local media said the Czech was aged 24 and came from Strakonice. Kňažko also served as Slovak foreign minister in the early 1990s and culture minister from 1998 to 2002. His villa was sited in a select district of the capital near the Slavín monument. Media reports said Kňažko fired three times with his legally held weapon and shot the suspect burglar in the legs.
Crossing to Poland closed to trucks due to bad weather
Fresh snow and high winds are complicating traffic in many parts of the country. The Road Maintenance Authority closed the main road to Poland via Harrachov for trucks during the night and the restriction is likely to remain in place throughout Friday. More snow is expected in the course of the day and meteorologists have warned of gale force winds in the western parts of the country reaching 110 km per hour in places.
Czech Radio and Television Council criticizes Czech TV for bias
The Czech Radio and Television Council has criticized the national broadcaster, Czech public television, for bias and lack of objectivity in reporting on the US presidential elections. The council says Czech Television was clearly biased in favour of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and mixed news and commentary in her favour. The criticism was in reference to a special program broadcast on US election night. It has given the national broadcaster a week to take corrective action, but did not specify what form it should take. Czech Television has dismissed the criticism as unjustified.
Segway operators suing Prague
The Czech Association of Segway Operators is suing Prague over its decision to ban the two-wheeled vehicle across most of the historic city centre, the news site lidovky.cz reported. The association argues that the ban is in violation of the law, because it goes further than is necessary and has put many operators out of business. The ban was approved in the summer, following numerous complaints from the public, but it was only recently that over 600 road signs banning Segways went up and police started imposing the restrictions. Segway operators argue that alternative routes on the suburbs are not attractive for tourists who want to see the historic city centre.
Kvitová tells fans she is on the way to recovery
Tennis star Petra Kvitová, who suffered a hand injury when a man armed with a knife attacked her at her home in Prostějov in December, has told her fans she is on the road to recovery. In a message on Instagram, Kvitová said she had finally had all the stitches removed from her hand this week and was healing well after the operation. “I am happy it is just me and my hand now, I'm working very hard on my rehab and staying positive as always.” Kvitová wrote. Doctors warned earlier she would not be able to play tennis for about six months.