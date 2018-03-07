Lower house fails to vote on removing Okamura over Lety comments

The lower house has not voted on removing Tomio Okamura as deputy speaker over his statements about the Lety concentration camp. The Christian Democrats, who organised the extraordinary session on Wednesday, failed to secure enough signatures to ensure a vote on the issue. Only 78 of 177 deputies present gave their backing to the item’s inclusion on the session’s agenda.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy leader said in an interview that inmates at the camp had been free to come and go. In reality more than 300 prisoners were killed at Lety and hundreds more were sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. He later apologised for saying Lety had no fence.

Former leader of the Social Democratic Party, Bohuslav Sobotka, said the approach of the ANO party, which voted against the item’s inclusion on the session’s agenda, was a disgrace.