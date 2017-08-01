A lower house committee investigating the leaking of information from police files has questioned the head of the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces, Michal Michala Murín, and the director of the country’s intelligence service, Michal Koudelka. Neither spoke to the press following Tuesday’s interviews. The case arose after anonymously released recordings appeared to show a journalist offering ANO chief Andrej Babiš police information and the two men planning smear campaigns against Mr. Babiš’s rivals when the journalist worked for a newspaper owned by the politician. Mr. Babiš says the recordings are fake.