Lower house backs proposal to tax church restitutions

The lower house of the Czech parliament on Wednesday supported the Communist Party’s proposal for church restitutions to be taxed, despite protests from the opposition Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats and TOP 09. The proposal will now be debated by the budget committee and the committee on constitutional and legal affairs.

The settlement on compensating churches for property seized by the Communists was signed in 2012 after 20 years of negotiations. Under the settlement, the state is paying out 59 billion crowns adjusted for inflation over 30 years.

According to the Communist Party, the state could get back 380 million crowns a year in taxes from church restitutions and 11 billion crowns overall.