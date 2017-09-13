Lower house approves ratification of CETA

The lower house of Parliament on Wednesday ratified the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a free-trade agreement between the EU and Canada.
The deal removes customs duties and industrial fees between EU countries and Canada, which would make Czech entrepreneurs more active on the Canadian market.
The sectors that could benefit most from the CETA agreement in the Czech Republic are engineering, metallurgy and the chemical industry.
