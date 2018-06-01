Lower house approves government’s foreign missions plan

Daniela Lazarová
01-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The lower house of Parliament has approved the government’s foreign missions plan. Under the proposal the Czech Republic should reinforce its presence in Iraq, Afghanistan and Mali by 275 soldiers this year. In the second half of 2019 Czech pilots will take their turn protecting the airspace of the Baltic States.

The plan was approved by 140 out of the 170 deputies present. Only the Communist Party and the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party voted against.

The vote was preceded by a stormy debate since the Civic Democrats had strong reservations to the fact that the plan was being put forward by a government without a confidence vote.

Related articles
Vojtěch Filip, photo: Luboš Vedral

Czech communists warn will withdraw government support over stepped up foreign missions

Negotiations over forming a minority Czech government between the dominant ANO party and the Social Democrats have been wrapped up…
Karla Šlechtová, photo: ČTK

Czech defence minister battles to make best use of boosted budget

The Czech Republic’s new defence minister has hit the ground running. And Karla Šlechtová is clearly not worried about ruffling feathers…
Photo: Jarmila Štuková

The Other Life: Czech soldiers speak about their life on foreign missions

Although Czech soldiers are currently serving in foreign missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Mali and the Sinai Peninsula, their service…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 