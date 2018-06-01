Lower house approves government’s foreign missions plan

The lower house of Parliament has approved the government’s foreign missions plan. Under the proposal the Czech Republic should reinforce its presence in Iraq, Afghanistan and Mali by 275 soldiers this year. In the second half of 2019 Czech pilots will take their turn protecting the airspace of the Baltic States.

The plan was approved by 140 out of the 170 deputies present. Only the Communist Party and the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party voted against.

The vote was preceded by a stormy debate since the Civic Democrats had strong reservations to the fact that the plan was being put forward by a government without a confidence vote.