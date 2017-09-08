Lower house approves amendment to protect EU nationals on Czech labor market

Daniela Lazarová
08-09-2017
The lower house of Parliament has approved an amendment to the law which would give the Czech Ombudsman’s Office the power to check whether foreign nationals from other EU states do not face discrimination at the workplace.

The amendment transposes an EU directive into the country’s anti-discrimination law. It will guarantee foreign nationals from EU member states equal opportunities on the labour market, including social and tax advantages.

The bill still needs to win approval in the Senate and be signed by the president.

 
 
 
 
