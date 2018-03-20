Lost footage of Slánský trial discovered

Film footage from the 1952 show trial of Rudolf Slánský has been discovered. The head of the National Film Archive, Michal Bregant, said that the valuable materials had turned up in the Central Bohemian factory building of a company that had gone bankrupt. There had been speculation that such footage existed for several decades.

The film was found in a series of boxes by an insolvency administrator, who handed them over to the NFA.

Slánský, who had been general secretary of the Communist Party, was convicted along with several others on trumped up conspiracy charges. He and 10 others were hanged in Prague in December 1952.