Local authorities begin issuing voting cards for presidential elections

Local authorities around the Czech Republic have begun issuing voting cards ahead of next month’s presidential elections. Any registered voters who plan to cast their ballots for head of state at a location other than their registered address can apply for the cards in writing until January 5 and in person until January 10. The same dates apply to Czechs living abroad, who must obtain voting cards from their nearest Czech diplomatic mission.

The first round of voting in the second ever public vote for president takes place on January 12 and 13. If no candidate gets over 50 percent the front two will go through to a run-off two weeks later.