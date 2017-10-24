Lobbyist, sentenced to five years, expected at Ruzyně prison in November

Jan Velinger
24-10-2017
Lobbyist Marek Dalík has until November 6 to begin serving a five year prison sentence, the spokeswoman for Prague's Municipal Court has confirmed. Mr Dalík, she said, was expected at Ruzyně prison at the latest at four pm on the 6th, a Monday.

Mr Dalík, a former close aid to ex-prime minister Mirek Topolánek, was sentenced to prison in July for soliciting a bribe over a military deal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
