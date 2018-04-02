Livia Klausová asks to be released from ambassadorial post

Livia Klausová has asked to be released from her post as Czech ambassador to Slovakia. The news was confirmed by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronová who said Ms Klausova would serve in her post until the end of April.

The wife of the former Czech president Vaclav Klaus, said she was leaving due to her age and for family reasons. The embassy will be headed by her current deputy Pavel Sladký, until a new ambassador has been appointed.