Lithium mining in Krušné Mountains could lead to more than 1,000 new jobs

Lithium mining in Krušné Mountains could lead to more than 1,000 jobs, say representatives of the town of Cínovec in the Teplice area, where mining is planned.

Investments of around 10 billion crowns are expected and Cínovecká deponie, a company controlled by Czech billionaire Karel Janeček’s investment fund RSJ Investments, possesses all the necessary permits needed to mine the resource in Cínovec.

Lithium is one of the raw materials used for making batteries for electric cars and other applications for renewable energy. High demand and soaring prices could help make the Czech Republic one of the main producers of the metal worldwide.