Licensed taxi drivers launch ‘snail’ protests in Prague

Taxi drivers launched protest actions in the Czech capital against competition from Uber drivers on Monday morning.

Groups of drivers staged go slow actions across the city aimed at snarling up traffic and drawing attention to the complaints about unfair competition.

One of the protest actions was focused on the approaches to Prague’s Václav Havel international airport with another on one of the main approach roads from the capital to the airport.

Official taxi drivers say that Uber drivers are not subject to the same payments as licensed drivers are subject to lax regulation meaning that they can undercut them.