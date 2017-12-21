Liberec mayor charged with bribery and abuse of office

The mayor of Liberec, Martin Půta, a number of city hall employees and four companies cooperating on EU subsidized projects in the region have been charged with bribery and abuse of office.Thirteen people have been charged altogether in connection with two dubious projects.
The mayor has been charged in connection with the reconstruction of a church in Liberec. He is suspected of having accepted a bribe of several hundred thousand crowns. If convicted he could face a sentence of between five and twelve years in jail.
