The right-wing TOP 09 party will field representatives of the Liberal Ecological Party on its candidate lists in October’s general elections, representatives of both groupings said on Thursday. The latter’s Martin Bursík, a former minister of the environment, said TOP 09 shared his party’s outlook on the environment, foreign policy and human rights. Among the other Liberal Ecological Party members due to stand for TOP 09 are Džamila Stehlíková, a one-time human rights minister, and Olga Sommerová, a documentary maker.