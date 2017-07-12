Lety pig farm talks proceeding well says culture minister

Chris Johnstone
12-07-2017
Culture minister Daniel Herman has said negotiations are going well and are at the next to last stage over the purchase and closure of a pig farm at the site of a camp where Czech Roma died or were sent to their deaths by the Nazis. The minister said talks with the owner at Lety should be concluded over the summer and a final decision be sent to the government in September. The purchase of the farm, whose existence is regarded as an insult to the dead Roma, has been a priority for many Czech governments without much apparent success. The Lety camp was originally created by the Czechs but later transformed by the Nazis into a camp for Roma. Around 90 percent of Czech Roma are believed to have been killed by the Nazis.

 
 
 
 
 
