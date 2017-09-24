Lesy České republiky increases gross profit

The state-owned company Lesy České republiky, which owns and manages roughly half of the country's forests, revealed gross profits of 3.34 billion crowns between January and July, a 8.4 percent increase year-on-year. In 2016, the figure counted 3.08 billion, spokeswoman Eva Jouklová confirmed. The firm increased not only sales but also its felling volume.

Prices in the lumber market had dropped, however, with a surplus of material following damages to tree from strong winds or bark beetle infestation; the Agriculture Ministry has introduced a ban on felling spruce and pine in November and December.