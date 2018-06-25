Leo Express enters Polish market

25-06-2018
The private Czech train and bus operator Leo Express has announced the launch of a new railway link from Prague to Warsaw. In a press release on Monday, the company said the twice-a-week connection would be in operation as of July 20.

According to the news website e15.cz, Leo Express paid around 15 million crowns to enter the Polish market and has become the first private operator on the Polish railways.

 
 
 
 
