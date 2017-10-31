Lego company wins court dispute with Czech Pirates Party

The Constitutional Court has definitively ruled in favour of the Lego toy company in its dispute with the Czech Pirates Party over the use of Lego figures in their 2012 election campaign spot.

The Pirates were ordered to apologize to the company by the Prague Municipal Court which ruled that they had violated Lego’s ownership rights. The Constitutional Court upheld the ruling on Tuesday, saying that the clip could have created the false impression that Lego supported the party.

The Pirates Party which challenged two previous verdicts by lower instance courts on the grounds that they violated their freedom of expression said they would respect the ruling.