Ledecká wins second gold at Olympics

Ester Ledecká has become the first woman to claim gold medals in two sports at a Winter Olympics with a win in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom on Saturday.

The 22-year-old confirmed her supremacy in snowboarding with ease, setting the fastest time in qualifying and outracing Germany's Selina Joerg by .46 seconds in the final for her second gold.

Ledecka earned a shock victory in the skiing super G last Saturday and her performance is the highlight of the Olympics for the Czech Republic.

She is only the fifth person to win gold in two different events at the Winter Olympics and is the first athlete to win golds in two unrelated disciplines.