Ledecká wins second gold at Olympics

Daniela Lazarová
24-02-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Ester Ledecká has become the first woman to claim gold medals in two sports at a Winter Olympics with a win in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom on Saturday.

The 22-year-old confirmed her supremacy in snowboarding with ease, setting the fastest time in qualifying and outracing Germany's Selina Joerg by .46 seconds in the final for her second gold.

Ledecka earned a shock victory in the skiing super G last Saturday and her performance is the highlight of the Olympics for the Czech Republic.

She is only the fifth person to win gold in two different events at the Winter Olympics and is the first athlete to win golds in two unrelated disciplines.

Related articles
Pavel Maslák, photo: CTK

Sports News

Pressure builds on Sparta Prague trainer after draw; Pavel Maslák takes third indoor gold in a row; Davidová becomes 10 km junior biathlon…
Martina Sáblíková, Ester Ledecká, photo: CTK

Olympic medallists welcomed by thousands at the Old Town Square

Members of the Czech Olympic team touched down in Prague on Monday – back from Pyeongchang and one of the most successful winter games…
Ester Ledecká, photo: CTK

Sports News

Ledecká becomes first woman to win Winter Olympics gold in two unrelated events with snowboard success on closing weekend in Pyeongchang;…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 