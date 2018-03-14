Ledecká finishes 11th in season’s last World Cup downhill

Ruth Fraňková
14-03-2018
The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecká finished eleventh in the last World Cup downhill event of the season, which took place in Sweden’s Are on Wednesday. She trailed by 0.77 seconds on the winner, Lindsey Vonn of the US.

Ledecká, who is the only woman in history to win gold at a Winter Olympics in two unrelated events, will appear in the super-G competition on Thursday.

 
 
 
