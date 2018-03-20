Ledecká congratulated by Canadian singer Bryan Adams

The winner of two Olympic medals at Pyeongchang and holder of the crystal globe in the women's snowboard giant parallel slalom Ester Ledecká has received the key of the city of Prague from Mayor Adriana Krnáčová. At a press conference on Monday, the snowboarder and skier reflected on a perfect season - which included her surprise win in the super-G at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Ledecká was stunned when she was congratulated in a video message by 58-year-old Canadian singer Bryan Adams - the author of hits such as Summer of '69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - exclaiming 'Oh my God!'. The snowboarder/skier already has a guitar signed by the Canadian star. She requested a copy of the video, to watch over again.