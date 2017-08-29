Leaked recording captures statement not order, says Babiš

The former minister of finance, ANO boss Andrej Babiš, denies that he gave anybody orders in a recording anonymously released on Sunday. The tape appears to capture him saying that “his people” at the tax authority had put pressure on a rival company to his Agrofert that later went bankrupt.

However, in an interview with Lidovky.cz on Tuesday, Mr. Babiš said the “pseudo-recording” was of a statement, not an order. He compared the words used to pub chat.

In addition, the ANO leader again accused the Social Democrat minister of the interior, Milan Chovanec, of unduly influencing the security services.