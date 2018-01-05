Lawmakers who have read OLAF report say it lines up with findings by the police

Different responses are emerging over the report by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) of its investigation of alleged EU subsidy fraud at the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex, owned by prime minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš.

The report has not been published by the Czech authorities but was accessed by lawmakers at the police presidium in Prague. Two of them, the head of the Pirate Party’s deputies’ club Jakub Micháek and the former head of TOP 09 Miroslav Kalousek, maintained the independent investigation lined up with that of Czech police; the police have charged 11 people, including the prime minister and his deputy party leader Jaroslav Faltýnek, with fraud. The two have parliamentary immunity and the Czech lower house will have to decide, for a second time, whether to lift it. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Former education minister Katerina Valachová of the Social Democrats, said – in her view – there were no new revelations in the report and that it was evident that the police and the European office had shared information over the matter