Lawmakers pass state budget for 2018

Lawmakers passed the state budget proposal for 2018 after more than six hours of debate on Tuesday; 140 of 199 MPs present voted in favour. Next year's budget is counting on a deficit of 50 billion crowns. Revenues should be 1314.5 billion crowns and expenditures 1364.5 billion in 2018.

The budget, prepared by the former Social Democrat-led government, saw 31 Civic Democrat and TOP 09 MPs vote against.

The opposition parties criticized the budget for what they charge is a needlessly high deficit at a time of economic growth, arguing the government should have proposed a balanced budget instead.

The bill must now be signed by the president.