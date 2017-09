Roger Federer defeated Sam Querrey in straight sets while Rafael Nadal edged Jack Sock in a super tiebreak to give Team Europe an additional four points in the Laver Cup. Matches on Saturday are worth two points each.

Two more matches will be played on Saturday night: Tomáš Berdych versus Nick Kyrgios, and in the doubles, a dream team of the world's two best players, Nadal and Federer, against Querrey and Sock.