In tennis, Croat Marian Čilič and US player Sam Querrey have been named to the European and North Amercian squads for the Laver Cup to be staged in Prague in September. Čilič joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem already named for the European team. Querrey adds to the rival camp of John Isner, Jack Sock, and Canadian Milos Raonic. The tournament takes place between September 22 and 24.