The last Czech Roma to have survived the Nazi attempts to kill the population during World War II has died at the age of 90, Czech Radio reported on Monday, Emílie Machálková’s death was confirmed by her family, the radio reported. Machálková and her family were rounded up to be taken to a concentration camp but their lives were saved when a local mayor persuaded the Brno Gestapo to let them go. Thirty three relatives and members of Machálková’s wider family did not survive the Nazi attempts to kill the Roma population. Machálková later made a name for herself as a singer of Roma songs she composed herself.