Last surviving male northern white rhino threatened by infection

The health of the world’s last surviving male northern white rhino, which belongs to Dvůr Králové Zoo, has considerably worsened, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday.

The 47-year-old rhino has been moved to a reserve in Kenya since 2009 as part of an international effort to save the dying breed in its natural habitat.

According to vets, the rhino suffers from a deep infection in his right rear leg and there is not much hope for improvement due to his age.