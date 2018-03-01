Last surviving male northern white rhino threatened by infection

Ruth Fraňková
01-03-2018
The health of the world’s last surviving male northern white rhino, which belongs to Dvůr Králové Zoo, has considerably worsened, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday.

The 47-year-old rhino has been moved to a reserve in Kenya since 2009 as part of an international effort to save the dying breed in its natural habitat.

According to vets, the rhino suffers from a deep infection in his right rear leg and there is not much hope for improvement due to his age.

 
 
 
