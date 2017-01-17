News Last man on the moon, US astronaut with Czech roots, dies aged 82

17-01-2017 06:47 | Chris Johnstone

The last man on the moon, US astronaut Eugene Cernan – who never forgot his Czech and Slovak roots – has died at the age of 82. Cernan led the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17, in December 1972 and was the last man to stand on the moon. He took a Czechoslovak flag with him and brought back geological samples for Czechoslovakia from the mission but encountered an official cold shoulder from the communist regime when he tried to hand them over on a visit in 1974. Cernan visited Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic several times later and for the last time in 2008. His grandmother’s family came from South Bohemia and emigrated to the US at the start of the 20th century.

For the daily news summary, available after 8pm CET, click here.

Tomáš Rosický targets return for Europa League match against Rostov 17-01-2017 06:48 | Chris Johnstone Footballer Tomáš Rosický has set a target of being able to play for Sparta Prague in the Europa League first round match against Rostov in mid-February. Rosický joined Sparta in the summer but has only played around 20 minutes following an Achilles heel injury. He says he should be able to rejoin team training around the end of the month. The away leg against Rostov is scheduled for February 16. Rosický also held out the possibility of playing for the national team if needed.

Last man on the moon, US astronaut with Czech roots, dies aged 82 17-01-2017 06:47 | Chris Johnstone The last man on the moon, US astronaut Eugene Cernan – who never forgot his Czech and Slovak roots – has died at the age of 82. Cernan led the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17, in December 1972 and was the last man to stand on the moon. He took a Czechoslovak flag with him and brought back geological samples for Czechoslovakia from the mission but encountered an official cold shoulder from the communist regime when he tried to hand them over on a visit in 1974. Cernan visited Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic several times later and for the last time in 2008. His grandmother’s family came from South Bohemia and emigrated to the US at the start of the 20th century.

Cabinet agrees to wider consultations over nuclear waste site 16-01-2017 16:44 | Chris Johnstone The Czech government agreed in principle Monday that wider consultations with local councils take place before choosing a site to store high level nuclear waste. But the government rejected a specific proposal put forward by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which also suggested that the upper house, the Senate, be involved. That idea in particular sparked opposition from other ministries and the government’s own legislative council which warned that dangerous precedents might be set. The industry ministry has now been tasked to create a working group to come up with new ideas by June 2018, after elections to the lower house of parliament scheduled to take place in October this year. The repository site should be selected by 2025 with seven sites now in the shortlist as possible locations.

Former central bank governor Miroslav Singer lands new job 16-01-2017 14:58 updated | Chris Johnstone The former governor of the Czech National Bank Miroslav Singer has landed a new jobs as the chief economist of Generali CEE Holding. He also stands in line to be chairman of the supervisory board of the Czech Republic’s biggest general insurer, Česká Pojišt’ovna. Singer ended his term as governor of the Czech National Bank in June last year after previously serving on the bank board. He had been earlier linked with a possible job at the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Bernard breaks brewing record in 2016 16-01-2017 14:58 updated | Chris Johnstone Mid-sized Czech brewer, Bernard, has reported record production figures for 2016. The brewer produced just over 315,000 hectolitres of beer last year with around a fifth of it destined for export. The biggest export destinations are Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Russia. Exports were renewed to the United States in December.

Weather 16-01-2017 13:00 | Chris Johnstone Tuesday will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, especially in the north and east of the country. Top daytime temperatures will range between minus 1 and minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Foreign minister upbeat over two Czechs detained in Turkey 16-01-2017 12:59 | Chris Johnstone Czech Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lubomír Zaorálek, has said he expects a satisfactory outcome in the case of two Czechs detained in Turkey on suspicion of aiding terrorists. On Monday the foreign ministry sent a formal letter to Ankara demanding details of Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas. The minister said their expulsion and return to the Czech Republic could be expected soon. The two were detained in November last year by Turkish police apparently over their alleged contacts with Kurdish groups.

Czech scientists track tapeworm in Alaska salmon 16-01-2017 11:05 | Chris Johnstone Czech scientists have discovered that a tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon can infect humans. The tapeworm had previously only been found in fish on the Asian Pacific coast. The discovery was made by a team from the Biological Centre of the Academy of Sciences based in České Budějovice led by Roman Kuchta. Infection can take place from eating under cooked or uncooked fish, such as in Sushi.

Nigerian arms dealer bought luxury Prague flat: report 16-01-2017 11:04 | Chris Johnstone A Nigerian arms dealer being investigated for suspected corruption over arms deliveries for the fight against the terrorist group Boko Haram has bought a 50 million crown luxury penthouse apartment in Prague, according to the news server Seznam. It said that 43-year old Hima Aboubakar bought the flat at Prague Libenský Ostrov last year. His company, SEI, is being investigated over an alleged US 930 million dollar scam surrounding arms deliveries to the Nigeria army which according to some reports never took place.