Last male northern white rhino dies

The last male northern white rhino in the world has died leaving only two females left to save the species from extinction. The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan had been in poor health in recent weeks and was being treated for multiple infections.

A veterinary team made the decision to put down the rhino after his condition deteriorated significantly, the conservation group WildAid confirmed on Tuesday. Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya and was surrounded by armed guards.

The male rhino (along with the two females that survive) belonged to ZOO Dvůr Králové in the Czech Republic which has put significant effort into trying to save the species.