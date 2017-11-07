Last candidates scramble to meet deadline for registering in presidential elections

Tuesday, November 7th is the last day on which people can register to run in next year’s presidential elections. In order to qualify for the ballot, candidates must gather 50,000 signatures from citizens, or win support from twenty deputies or ten senators.

The candidates must file their applications and signatures 66 days before the election, following which the Interior Ministry will verify a randomly chosen sample of the signatures.

To date the Interior Ministry has registered 12 candidates, among them the incumbent head of state, President Miloš Zeman who collected 113,000 signatures in his support from the public. The former Civic Democrat prime minister, Mirek Topolánek, who announced his decision to enter the presidential race on Sunday is expected to register later today.

The first round of voting in the presidential elections is to take place on January 12-13, with a runoff to be held a fortnight later if required.