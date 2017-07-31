Only a handful of participants remained early on Monday at a meadow near Nymburk, east of Prague, who attended an illegal techno party at the site at the weekend which attracted up to 6,000 attendees in total. Around 200 people, the Czechs News Agency reported, remained at the site on Sunday. The local mayor has complained the field was damaged by the illegal gathering while locals complained that the loud music had disturbed the peace. The party began on Friday; police tried to get attendees to leave but otherwise did not step in.