Large companies overwhelmingly benefit from countryside development programme: watchdog

Chris Johnstone
04-06-2018
Large Czech companies overwhelmingly benefit from funds earmarked from the EU’s countryside development programme according to a critical report released Monday by spending watchdog, the National Audit Office.

It pointed out in its report that 2.8 billion crowns out of a total 3.8 billion crowns allocated was to one sole programme aimed at supporting the processing of foodstuffs. Most of these funds were directed to large companies, it added.

The report also highlighted delays in paying out subsidies by the Ministry of Agriculture with only 187 million crowns dispatched by the end of 2017, the watchdog said.

