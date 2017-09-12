Landing plane at Prague airport switched to other runway over drone

Controllers at Prague’s Václav Havel Airport on Tuesday diverted a landing plane onto a back-up runway due to the presence of a drone, iDnes.cz reported.
The pilot, who was flying to Switzerland, was forced to circle Prague and come in to land for a second time because the unmanned aerial vehicle was flying above the originally planned runway, the news website said.
The police sent a helicopter to monitor the situation but when officers arrived the drone had gone. Twenty flights were affected by the brief closure of the airport in connection with the alert.
